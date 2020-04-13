  1. Economy
Apr 13, 2020, 11:00 AM

EAEU removes import tariffs on 10 Iranian products

EAEU removes import tariffs on 10 Iranian products

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has removed tariff rates for the import of 10 Iranian products, according to the head of Iranian National Union of Agricultural Products.

“The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in a letter sent to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said it hs removed the import tariffs for 10 Iranian products," the Head of Iranian National Union of Agricultural Products Reza Nourani said. 

These products, subjected to import tariffs by the Union, include potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbages, carrots, peppers, fruit juices, wheat, black grains, long-grain rice and baby food, he added.

Removing tariff rates for Iranian products by Eurasian Economic Union while the country is under sanctions and grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus will increase export and production, Nourani emphasized.

Turning to the required infrastructures, Nourani said, “refrigerated containers should be added for increasing export. Unfortunately, we lack refrigerated containers for rail export and/or these refrigerated containers should at least be purchased or rented by Russia and Turkey.”

MNA/FNA13990124000873

News Code 157551

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News