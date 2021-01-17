Iran, EUAE trade value hits $3.419B since signing PTA: TPOI

Statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that $3.419 billion worth of non-oil products was exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and five Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states from Oct. 27, 2019 to Oct. 25, 2020 within the framework of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Given the above issue, Iran’s trade volume of products exchanged with EAEU’s member states registered an eight percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than 2,863,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at over $1.91 billion, to five countries of Eurasian Economic Union from Oct. 27, 2019 to Oct. 25, 2020, showing an eight and 30 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Islamic Republic of Iran and five members of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) including Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed and sealed Preferential Trade Agreement on Oct. 26, 2019 to boost trade volume.

