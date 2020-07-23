Iran exports over 21,000 tons of pistachio in Q1: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Thu. and added, “some 21,720 tons of pistachio, valued at $154,128,000, were exported from the country to more than 54 countries in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20).”

China, Germany, Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan were Iran’s main pistachio export markets in this period, he said, adding, 5,547 tons of pistachio, valued at $35,409,000, were exported to China in this period.”

Some 2,982, 1,866, 1,455 and 1,129 tons of pistachio were exported from Iran to Germany, Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan respectively, Latifi maintained.

Fresh and dried pistachio, according to Product Complexity Index (PCL), is a part of such global products, he said and reiterated, “accordingly, Iranian pistachio has a major share of this trade in international arena.”

United States (with exporting $1.56 million), Islamic Republic of Iran ($586 million), Hong Kong ($303 million), Germany ($112 million) and Turkey ($52.3 million) are top and leading exporters of pistachio in the world, IRICA spokesman highlighted.

In recent years, with the US entering pistachio export market, there has been a close competition between Iran and US over this lucrative trade, he said, adding, “with the expansion of its fields in California, the United States has managed to increase its production to the level of Iran.”

In order not to lose Iran's share in the trade of this product, farmers, traders and organizations related to foreign trade should increase their efforts in the field of boosting quantity, quality and marketing of this product. In this line, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration is ready to provide necessary facilities to exporters and producers for exporting pistachio to target markets, Latifi stressed.

MA/IRN83865972