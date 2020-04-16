EAEU announces list of products subjected to zero tariff for imports

Agricultural, food, and pharmaceutical products have been put in the list of products subjected to the zero tariffs for exporting to Eurasian countries, he stated.

Eurasian Economic Commission approved a list of essential import products to the Union in order to minimize the negative economic effects caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and prevent the shortage of these goods in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), he added.

According to the decision made, these goods will be subject to the preferential tariff, exempted from customs duties, as of 1st of April to June 30, 2020, Zadboum emphasized.

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) pointed to this issue that the list has been provided according to the proposals of Eurasian Economic Union’s countries which includes food, agricultural and pharmaceutical products, adding, “import of these goods has been declared ‘essential’ due to the increased demand or short-term shortages caused by the current situation of pandemic in EAEU member states.”

