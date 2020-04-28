TPOI announces list of export goods, subject to customs duties, in EAEU market

Deputy Head of Bushehr province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization for Trade Promotion and Commercial Affairs Abolghasem Mohammadzadeh revealed the remarks on Tue. and added, “given the meeting of domestic needs of the country as the first priority, exporters in Bushehr province can embark on exporting their products to Eurasian Economic Union for battling coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.”

The list of Iran’s export goods, which are subject to zero tariff rate for importing into Eurasian market includes potato, onion, garlic, cabbage, carrot, pepper, rice, black wheat, fruit juice and ready-made food for children as well as some medical and pharmaceutical products such as endoscope, touchless thermometer, disposable medical pipettes.

Removal of tariff rate on the aforementioned products will be effective as of 2nd half of April 3 up to June 30, he highlighted.

Mohammadzadeh added that complete list of Iran’s export products in Eurasian market for combating coronavirus, COVID-19, has been announced at the website of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

