Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan borders to be reopened in current month amid pandemic

Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholam-Abbas Arbab Khales in an interview with IRNA on Sat. said, “diplomatic and political talks are underway between the two countries daily for reopening joint borders with the aim of resuming exports, transiting and exchanging goods with Turkmenistan and other countries in the region.”

He added, “these talks have been made by the Embassy and Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of reopening the origin of joint borders between the three countries of Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan especially in the last few weeks.”

In this line, a trilateral meeting was held last week between CEOs of Railways companies of the aforementioned three countries through video conference.

The Iranian envoy said, “this trilateral talks was held last week in the presence of ministers of roads and urban development of three countries of Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan within regarding the transit cooperation and reopening of borders including Incheh Borun, Sarakhs and Lotfabad.”

In this meeting, chief executives of railway companies of Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan agreed to reopen rail routes of these countries as of June 1 with installing disinfecting tunnels on two sides of borders and by observing health protocols and guidelines, Iranian envoy to Turkmenistan emphasized.

