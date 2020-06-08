New bridge between Iran-Turkmenistan, source of strengthening ties between two nations’

Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Monday on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the bridge and called the newly-inaugurated bridge constructed between the two countries as ‘Friendship Bridge’.

The Friendship Bridge is the source of more strengthening amicable and friendly ties between the two nations, he reiterated.

This bridge is the second joint border development project between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan which has been constructed with the aim of expanding and developing transit as well as increasing road transport, he said, adding, “in addition to developing transit and resolving relevant problems, we hope that transport of passengers between the two countries will be resumed.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador pointed to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and said, “if the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is uprooted in Iran, giant steps will be taken in all activities of the country, one of which is related to the development of bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan including road transit and transport as well as resumption of transit of tourists and passengers.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed its readiness to resume all-out relations with Turkmenistan, he emphasized.

MA/IRN83814962