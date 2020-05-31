  1. Economy
May 31, 2020, 12:22 PM

Iran-Turkey rail trade hits 6,300 wagons in current year: IRICA spox

Iran-Turkey rail trade hits 6,300 wagons in current year: IRICA spox

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iran’s trade volume with neighboring Turkey since the beginning of the current year [started March 21, 2020] up to May 30 hit 6,300 wagons of goods.

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA] Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sun. and put Iran’s share of goods export and import to neighboring Turkey at 3,072 and 3,228 wagons respectively.

Bazargan land border has been closed by Turkey towards Iranian trucks carrying goods to this country since Feb. 21, he said, adding, “in this period, transit trucks of other countries have exported some 6,692 tons of goods and commodities to Turkey via road.”

He added, “Razi customs is the only rail route for exchange of goods between the two countries of Iran and Turkey and it is hoped that the two countries will witness the reopening of air and land borders within the next days after telephone talks made between Iranian and Turkish presidents.”

MA/4937854

News Code 159256

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News