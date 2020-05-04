Need to boost coop. between Iran, Turkey more than before: Vaezi

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on Mon. and added, “we should try to increase and enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries through the development of rail cooperation, resumption of border exchanges and also road transportation.”

Vaezi pointed to the condition prevailing in economy of region and world due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, and emphasized the need for the resumption of border exchanges and road transport between the two countries, observing health principles and protocols aimed at developing bilateral trade ties.

Development and expansion of rail cooperation will lead to booming development and trade between the two countries of Iran and Turkey, he said, adding, “the two sides are mulling over increasing more goods and commodities within the framework of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi pointed to the valuable achievements gained in the country by physicians and knowledge-based companies and also scientific, medical and research centers in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its fruitful experiences with neighboring Turkey.”

For her part, Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan emphasized the resumption of trade and economic ties between the two countries in the condition of economic crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in countries and added, “trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway through railways and we are after expanding it. We are also trying to resume trade exchanges via road transport in compliance with health protocols and regulations.”

MA/4917157