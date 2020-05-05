Iran’s RAILEXPO 2020 to be held thru. observing health protocols amid pandemic

While rejecting the claim of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways on non-organizing the Rail Expo 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, Iran International Exhibitions Company stated that organizing exhibitions will be decided by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade as sole decision-making body.

For this purpose, IIEC issued a statement and added, “the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is the sole legal decision-making body in the field of organizing exhibitions in the country.”

Accordingly, Iran International Exhibitions Company has decided to hold all exhibition events in the current year [started March 21, 2020] according to the scheduled date in full compliance with sanitary and hygienic protocols approved by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, the statement highlighted.

