Bagheri Kani: Result-oriented talks on JCPOA acceptable

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said result-oriented talks on reviving JCPOA is acceptable.

Iran UN envoy: UNSC must compel Israel to end occupation of Syrian Golan

Iran's permanent envoy to the UN said that UN Security Council must live up to its responsibility and compel the Israeli regime to end the occupation of the Syrian Golan and also stop immediately its aggressions against Syria.

Psywar behind IAEA’s exposing details of Iran's nuclear work

Referring to the repeated exposition of details of the country’s nuclear work, Kamalvandi said since Iran’s enrichment activities were completely transparent, it looks like they are publishing such reports to tarnish it.

Iran, Turkmenistan take giant stride in developing rail coop.

A joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Iran and Turkmenistan to develop rail cooperation in Tehran on Thu.

Iran eyes 1,100 ton/year odorant output by 2023

The Deputy Minister of Petroleum for Gas announced that the country’s production capacity of odorant would reach 1,100 tons per year by 2023.

Iran daily COVID-19 deaths on downward trajectory

The Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a statement on Thursday that coronavirus, COVID-19, claimed lives of 159 people in the country in the past 24 hours.

IRCS imports other 6mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that the 32nd batch of COVID-19 vaccine provided by the Society including six million doses of coronavirus vaccine was imported into the country on Thursday.

