Health Ministry confirms 2,346 new coronavirus cases across country

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that over the past 24 hours, 2,346 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 126,949.

Unfortunately, 64 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 7,183, he added.

There are 2,673 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 98,808 were declared recovered.

In the past 24 hours, no deaths from coronavirus have been reported in 10 provinces of the country, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

So far, 731,213 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour added.

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, 5,000,630 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world. More than 325,156 have died, while 1,970,979 have recovered.

