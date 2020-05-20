Global COVID-19 infections top 5 million

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, 5,000,630 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world. More than 325,156 have died, while 1,970,979 have recovered.

Some 93,533 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 1,570,583 cases have been confirmed.

Russia has the second most confirmed cases passing 308,705 on Wednesday, with the fatalities reaching 2,972.

Spain with 278,803 cases and Brazil with 271,885 infections are the next in terms of most-hit countries.

The UK registered a 35,341 death toll with the country’s total coronavirus patients amounting to 248,818.

Iran reported a total of 124,603 infection cases as of Monday, with the fatality rate of 7,119.

