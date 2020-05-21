US unlawful sanctions threaten global public health: envoy

He made the remarks on the 73rd meeting of the World Health Assembly which was held online on 18-19 May in Geneva, Switzerland.

“US coercive measures against Iran, which are being implemented in the form of illegal and unilateral banking and financial sanctions, are a violation of basic human rights, especially the right to health and the right to life,” he said.

Hampering international cooperation in the health field also seriously threatens global public health, he added.

Such measures undermine global solidarity and hinder international cooperation in fight against the disease, he said.

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus in Iran has risen to 126,949, and 7,183 have lost their lives, while 98,808 people have recovered.

