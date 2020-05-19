Iran COVID-19 update: 2,111 new cases; 62 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Tuesday, saying 424 out of the 2,111 new cases were hospitalized, while the remaining 1,687 were outpatients who were prescribed and discharged.

He added that 62 patients lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 7,119.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,698 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 97,173 have recovered.

So far, 716,176 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 320,000 with over 4.9 million known cases of infection and more than 1.9 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

