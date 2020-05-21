Pursue a just cause for common good

At such a crucial moment in history, President Xi Jinping was invited to address the virtual event of the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly, during which President Xi Jinping, from the building of a global community of health for all, elaborated on China’s propositions in fighting the epidemic and put forward a series of important initiatives. It is of great practical and far-reaching significance to boost global confidence in the fight against the pandemic, promote international cooperation in fighting disease, and plan for the future global governance system.

President Xi Jinping stressed, we must do everything we can for COVID-19 control and treatment. This is the most urgent task. We must always put the people first, for nothing in the world is more precious than people's lives. We need to move as fast as we can to curb the global spread of the virus and do our best to stem cross-border transmission. We need to step up information sharing, exchange experience, and best practice, and pursue international cooperation on testing methods, clinical treatment, and vaccine and medicine research and development. We also need to continue supporting global research by scientists on the source and transmission routes of the virus. While working on an ongoing basis to contain the virus, countries, where conditions permit, may reopen businesses and schools in an orderly fashion in observance of WHO’s professional recommendations. In the meantime, international macroeconomic policy coordination should be stepped up and the global industrial and supply chains are kept stable and unclogged if we are to restore growth to the world economy. These suggestions are not only a summary of China’s successful experience but also in line with the current situation of countries in the fight against the epidemic. They provide new ideas for countries to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

President Xi Jinping stressed solidarity and cooperation is our most powerful weapon for defeating the virus. Helping developing countries, African countries, in particular, build capacity must be our top priority in COVID-19 response. The world needs to provide more material, technological and personnel support for African countries. The World Health Organization should lead the global response. To support WHO is to support international cooperation and the battle for saving lives as well. China calls on the international community to increase political and financial support for the WHO. Such gestures showcase the great importance China attaches to African countries and China’s firm support for the United Nations and WHO. It will help pool the concerted efforts of the international community and mobilize resources worldwide to defeat the virus.

President Xi Jinping announced the five major measures to further support the global cooperation in epidemic control. President Xi Jinping noted China will provide US$2 billion over two years to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries; China will work with the UN to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China, ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chains and foster “green corridors” for fast-track transportation and customs clearance; China will establish a cooperation mechanism for its hospitals to pair up with 30 African hospitals and accelerate the building of the Africa CDC headquarters to help the continent ramp up its disease preparedness and control capacity; COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment in China, when available, will be made a global public good. This will be China’s contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries; and China will work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries. China is also ready to work with the international community to bolster support for the hardest-hit countries under the greatest strain of debt service so that they could tide over the current difficulties. These concrete measures will address the current and future priorities and difficulties in the global fight against the pandemic. They demonstrate China’s commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind. China is not only responsible for the safety and health of its people, but also a major country committed to the global public health cause.

President Xi Jinping stressed, we human beings will eventually prevail over the coronavirus. Yet this may not be the last time a major health emergency comes knocking at our door. In view of the weaknesses and deficiencies exposed by COVID-19, we need to improve the governance system for public health security. We need to respond more quickly to public health emergencies and establish global and regional reserve centers of anti-epidemic supplies. China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control, to sum up, experience, and address deficiencies. This work should be based on science and professionalism, led by WHO, and conducted in an objective and impartial manner. These proposals are from a strategic and long-term perspective and chart the course for the international community to strengthen public health cooperation and improve the global health governance system.

In the fight against the epidemic, China and Iran have looked out for each other and pulled together as one. This fully exemplifies solidarity and cooperation as the most powerful weapons to defeat the epidemic." China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Iran in public health and other fields, setting an example for global anti-epidemic cooperation, and jointly defeating the virus, and continuously pushing forward of China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chang Hua is Chinese Ambassador to Iran.

