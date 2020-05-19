Resistance, unity key to defeat Zionist regime

“Reaching power entails unity and avoiding divisions, as well as selfless efforts and sacrifices on the right path,” Sheikh Isa Qassim said on Tuesday addressing this year’s edition of Holy Quds International Congress.

Noting that the Islamic organizations and righteous leaders bear the main responsibility in this path, he said, "They must liberate the Islamic Ummah [community] and strengthen the sovereignty of the Islamic countries against oppression and tyranny."

He underlined the need for directing all the resistance forces and organizations toward the right path, adding that “all actions must be conducted for God’s satisfaction.”

“Therefore, we must exert more effort, courage, and patience in the same vein so that we can follow this divine path,” he noted.

Noting that “victory is the destiny of the Islamic Ummah,” the Shia cleric concluded, “If the Muslims abandon each other and reconcile with the Zionist regime, we will not succeed because the victory of the resistance depends on the cooperation of all Muslims and the continuation of the path of jihad.”

The International Conference of the Holy Quds kicked off on Monday in the central Iranian city of Qom, in which cultural, political, and scientific figures from different countries of the world are attending via video conferencing.

The two-day conference aims at discussing the resistance movement and the fight against the occupying regime of Israel.

