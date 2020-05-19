Al-Nakhalah deplores Zionists' plan for West Bank annexation

“What happened in the Deal of the Century is to depict the existing facts; because the region has been occupied by the Zionists since 1967,” Ziyad al-Nakhalah said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Monday.

He criticized some Arab countries’ behavior in normalizing ties with the Israeli regime, saying, “We need the Arab countries to take practical measures that reflect their level of support for the Palestinian people."

Emphasizing the resistance as the only option for the Palestinian people, he said, "We have no other choice and the people must continue to resist until the situation changes and achievements are obtained."

The Palestinian official referred to the Islamic Republic’s role in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, saying, Iran had never neglected duty in all aspects and the resistance project in the region would continue.

Referring to the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani, al-Nakhalah said that he was a commander who had played a great role in supporting the Islamic Resistance Movement.

Nakhalah underlined that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad would not be concerned about Iran's support of the Islamic Resistance.

"New commander of the Guds Forces Esmail Qaani has a great role in supporting the resistance, especially in the present time,” he noted.

Al-Nakhalah referred to the upcoming International Quds Day, saying, "Imam Khomeini, by naming Quds Day, wanted to say that the issue of Palestine is an Islamic and global issue."

