Details of anti-Zionism motion adopted by Iranian Parliament

The Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee have approved a double-urgency motion that outlines the manner of confrontation on the national and international scale against the Israeli regime.

The committee released on Sunday the approved version of the scheme under the “The Motion for Confrontation against the Zionist regime’s Actions Targeting Peace and Security”.

Article-1 of the motion tasks all national organizations to deploy available national and international capacities towards confronting the Israeli regime’s actions against the oppressed Palestinian nation and Muslim countries, including Iran, as well as the regime’s role in disrupting regional and international peace and security.

As instances of the regime’s actions against Palestinians that warranted confrontation, it cited Tel Aviv’s large-scale and systematic violation of human rights through the continued occupation of Palestinian and other territories, setting up of illegal settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories, attempting annexation of more Palestinian land, and keeping Palestinians under siege.

Article-2 obliges the Foreign Ministry to lay the groundwork for the creation of the Islamic Republic’s Virtual Embassy in Palestine within six months, and submit the results for approval to the cabinet.

The Ministry is also required to conduct consultations with the countries that it saw fit.

Article-3 refers to the government’s obligation to cast comprehensive support to the Palestinian people under a previous law; the Article entails the provision of a list of organizations, economic, commercial, financial, scientific, cultural and research institutions, natural and legal persons, etc in line with the implementation of such support. the list is to be annually provided by a committee consisting of the Industries Ministry, Intelligence Ministry, Economy Ministry, the Central Bank of Iran, the IRGC’s intelligence organization, IRGC Quds Force, and the Foreign Ministry.

Based on the Article, the Foreign Ministry will chair this committee. It is also obliged to deliver an annual report in this regard to the Parliament.

Article-4 prohibits the issuance of any license for direct or indirect participation of natural or legal persons, including companies, organizations, institutions or non-governmental organizations affiliated with the Zionist regime in all exhibitions or any domestic or international expos or gatherings.

Article-5 strictly prohibits the use of any Israeli software and hardware inside the country.

Article-6 states that any intelligence or espionage cooperation in favor of the Zionist regime is deemed Moharebeh (enmity) and "corruption on earth", and the perpetrator will be severely punished.

Article-7 bans any cooperation, interaction, political agreement or exchange of information with official and unofficial institutions and individuals affiliated with the Zionist regime

Article-8 prohibits any action such as security, military, political, cultural, media, propaganda, direct and indirect economic and financial assistance, that is aimed to enhance the Zionist regime.

Article-9 bans the entry and exit of any commodities of the Israeli companies or companies affiliated with the Zionist regime to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territories. It also prohibits the entry of all Zionists affiliated with the occupying Zionist regime, including natural or legal persons who are citizens of the regime.

Article-10 bans all Iranian nationals from traveling to the occupied lands of Palestine. The perpetrators will be sentenced to 5th-grade non-suspended imprisonment, and their passport will be confiscated from 2-5 years. Moreover, any non-accidental contact between Iranian nationals and Zionists is prohibited and the perpetrator will be subject to 6th-degree non-suspended imprisonment.

Article-11 obliges Iran’s Attorney General to work in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant domestic and foreign bodies towards prosecution of Israeli officials at competent tribunals for their atrocities.

Article 12 tasks the Foreign Ministry to pursue Iran’s initiative for “realization of the nationwide referendum in Palestine” – a plan that the Islamic Republic has devised with the emancipation of the territories from Israeli occupation in mind.

Article 13 requires the government to support the activities of other states, nations and non-governmental organizations pursuing the liberation of Jerusalem al-Quds. It also tasks the government to try preventing the prospect of any normalization with Tel Aviv on the regional scale and among the world’s Muslim countries, and outline the “Zionism worse than Apartheid” mindset across various international organizations.

Article 14 assigns the Islamic Republic’s cultural bodies, including the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, with the task of engaging in extensive cultural activity aimed at exposing the Zionist regime’s nature and atrocities.

Article 15 says the financial resources for the implementation of the ratified motion must be provided from the savings of the bodies included in this law.

Article 16 entails the establishment of a special committee, consisting of the representatives of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Foreign Ministry, Intelligence Ministry, IRGC Intelligence Organization, IRGC Quds Force, Iran’s Attorney General, Iran’s Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and the secretariat of the international conference on supporting Palestine Intifada for further implementation of the newly-approved law.

MR/IRN83791347/83791394