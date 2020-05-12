Coronavirus may put an end to EU: George Soros

Soros expressed his doubts about the institution’s survival as it is an ‘incomplete union’ and cited Germany’s ruling on the European Central Bank as a cause for concern, Daily Mail reported.

The 89-year-old also posited that the global pandemic could bring an end to capitalism as we know it. As worries about Italy and Spain’s governance whack European markets on Tuesday, George Soros is adding to the downbeat mood.

Soros said, “I am particularly concerned about the survival of the EU because it is an incomplete union.”

“We have had infectious disease pandemics ever since the bubonic plague. They were quite frequent in the 19th century, and then we had the Spanish flu at the end of the First World War, which actually occurred in three waves, with the second wave being the deadliest. Millions of people died. And we have had other serious outbreaks, such as the swine flu just a decade ago. So it’s amazing how unprepared countries were for something like this.”

MNA/PR