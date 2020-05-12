UNICEF ships fifth cargo of protective supplies to Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

Mohsen Asadi Lari said on Tuesday that UNICEF’s fifth batch of supplies to fight COVID-19 outbreak has arrived in Iran to protect the country's healthcare providers who are working bravely and wholeheartedly to help people infected with the novel coronavirus.

Weighing 36 tons of personal protective supplies, the humanitarian cargo has been provided through Japan’s generous financial support, he added.

UNICEF is in close contact with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, mainly the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), and other UN agencies in Iran, to monitor developments and urgent needs as the situation further unfolds.

Iran has registered 110,767 cases of COVID-19 infection as of Tuesday, of whom 6,733 have died and 88,357 have recovered from the disease.

MR/FNA13990223000590