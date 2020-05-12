Iran coronavirus updates: 1,401 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths

According to the ministry’s Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total of infections in the country has hit 110,767.

48patients, he continued, have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,733.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,713 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 88,357 have gained recovery.

So far, 619,477 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest reports on Tuesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,256,579, and 287,354 have lost their lives, while 1,527,789 people have recovered.

ZZ/4923631