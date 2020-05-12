  1. Politics
World Council of Churches calls for lifting US sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – In a letter to the chairman of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Ebrahimi Torkaman World Council of Churches (WCC) Acting General Secretary Ioan Sauca said that WCC calls for the lifting of sanctions against the Iranian people.

Following the message of chairman of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and Chairman of the Policy and Coordination Council of the Dialogue of Religions Ebrahimi Torkaman on the difficult conditions imposed by sanctions on Iran's fight against coronavirus, Sauca stressed the need to lift sanctions on Iran.

WCC accompanies Iran in the lifting of sanctions against the Iranian nation, he added.

Previously, the World Council of Churches and the National Council of Churches in their message to the US President Donald Trump shared their deep concern over US sanctions imposed on the great nation of Iran, calling for lifting them.

