Following a telephone conversation between Hassan Rouhani and Emomali Rahmon, the first consignment of humanitarian and medical aid has been sent to Tajikistan on Tuesday afternoon.

The consignment weighs around 6 tons of medical equipment, including surgical masks and hygienic and disinfectant products.

According to the latest reports, the number of coronavirus cases has hit 612 in Tajikistan, claiming the lives of 21 people.

