Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 7

Etela’at

Leader: 'Production' shield of economy against challenges

Rouhani warns of extending Iran' arms embargo

Friday Prayers to be held in 180 bases this week

Iran

Leader calls for protection of workers' rights in Iran

Consequences of extension of Iran' arms embargo

Javan

Rouhani: Iran will not accept any violation of UN 2231 Resolution

Keyhan

Leader: When we launch satellites, we can witness jump in production

Rouhani: Extension of Iran' arms embargo to have harsh consequences

Aftab

Rouhani: I was resolved to convert currency to ease Iranians' lives

Iran, US to swap prisoners soon

Ebtekar

Rouhani's final warning for 4+1

Coronavirus cases in Iran more than 100,000

Leader: 'Production' protects economy against coronavirus

Arman Melli

Health ministry warns: Iran' coronavirus statistics to surge

Farhikhtegan

Iran able to produce 1.5mn of coronavirus test kits per month

