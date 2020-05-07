Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 7

Etela’at
Leader: 'Production' shield of economy against challenges
Rouhani warns of extending Iran' arms embargo
Friday Prayers to be held in 180 bases this week
Iran
Leader calls for protection of workers' rights in Iran
Consequences of extension of Iran' arms embargo
Javan
Rouhani: Iran will not accept any violation of UN 2231 Resolution
Keyhan
Leader: When we launch satellites, we can witness jump in production
Rouhani: Extension of Iran' arms embargo to have harsh consequences
Aftab
Rouhani: I was resolved to convert currency to ease Iranians' lives
Iran, US to swap prisoners soon
Ebtekar
Rouhani's final warning for 4+1
Coronavirus cases in Iran more than 100,000
Leader: 'Production' protects economy against coronavirus
Arman Melli
Health ministry warns: Iran' coronavirus statistics to surge
Farhikhtegan
Iran able to produce 1.5mn of coronavirus test kits per month
