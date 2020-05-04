Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 4

Aftab

China, Russia to back Iran if Iran remains in NPT

Amid corona battle: Blessings of a unified management

Interpellation of oil minister: playing with fire

Warning on simultaneous emergence of COVID-19, flu in autumn

Ebtekar

Iran’s JCPOA ultimatum to UNSC

President orders to reopen mosques in 132 towns

Takfiris reviving

Etemad

Iran’s corona death rate falls to 6.5%

Saudis prevent humanitarian aids to Yemen

Repercussions of arms embargo

Etela’at

Al-Kazemi vows to defend PMU martyrs’ blood

Iran

Leader to deliver speech on Quds Day

Blood demand amid coronavirus battle

After recovery from COVID-19: Larijani returns to Parliament

Javan

Bourse’s unprecedented hike

New options to mark Quds Day

