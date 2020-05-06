Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 6

Etela’at

Japan PM: Iran plays great role in region; US sanctions unacceptable

Baghdad orders wiping off remaining ISIL terrorists

Zarif: JCPOA, UNSCR2231 not separated

Frist coronavirus test kits exported to Germany

Iran

Post-corona era; time to break sanctions

Iran pioneer in peace discourse

Javan

Iranian test kit in heart of Europe

Keyhan

40,000 test kits sent to Germany

Former US envoy to Egypt: US to face music for General Soleimani’s assassination

Aftab

Will COVID-19 end up like HIV?

Europe’s stance against China: Beijing is alone?

New details on siege of US carrier by IRGC boats

Ebtekar

Rouhani hopes to reopen schools soon in white zones

Beijing on alert for war with US

Arman Melli

Democrats, Republicans gang up against Iran

MR