  1. Iran
May 2, 2020, 9:48 AM

Iranian dailies headlines on May 2

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the important headlines of some of the Persian-language Iranian dailies on Saturday, May 02.

Ebtekar:

Berlin wall against Hezbollah’s activity

Rouhani: Enemies should know that Iranian nation will never give in

Etela’at:

German police raid mosques, centers affiliated to Hezbollah

Javan:

Iran stands second in world regarding treating COVID-19; 80% of cases have recovered

US’ illusion of being a superpower, and Iran’s firm response

Americans’ armed uprising against quarantine

Kayhan:

19 members of Iraqi cabinet determined

Ms. Merkel! Was it your decision or Israel’s order?

Russia: Iran’s arms embargo cannot be extended

