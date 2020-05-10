Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 10

Etela’at
Zarif to Guterres: Any US action against UNSCR2231 to bring consequences
French media: US opposition to UN Resolution shocked other UNSC members
Obama: Trump's reaction to coronavirus a failure
Tehran weak point of COVID-19 control
Iran
One sanction per every nine days!
Keyhan
Trump: Everybody looks at us as a role model!
Trump not to win against Iran by sticking to JCPOA claims
Coronavirus revealed moral weakness in western societies
Mike Pence helping the poor with empty boxes
E’temad
New World Order virus
Iran to react firmly to any act against UNSCR2231: Zarif
Ebtekar
Zarif: Iran to give strong response to any new bans by UNSC
Arman Melli
How US-made JCPOA a lose-lose agreement: analysis
Asia
US seeking to ban Iran’s Mahan Air
Intl. trade developments in 2020
