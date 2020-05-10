Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 10

Etela’at

Zarif to Guterres: Any US action against UNSCR2231 to bring consequences

French media: US opposition to UN Resolution shocked other UNSC members

Obama: Trump's reaction to coronavirus a failure

Tehran weak point of COVID-19 control

Iran

One sanction per every nine days!

Keyhan

Trump: Everybody looks at us as a role model!

Trump not to win against Iran by sticking to JCPOA claims

Coronavirus revealed moral weakness in western societies

Mike Pence helping the poor with empty boxes

E’temad

New World Order virus

Iran to react firmly to any act against UNSCR2231: Zarif

Ebtekar

Zarif: Iran to give strong response to any new bans by UNSC

Arman Melli

How US-made JCPOA a lose-lose agreement: analysis

Asia

US seeking to ban Iran’s Mahan Air

Intl. trade developments in 2020

MR