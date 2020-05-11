Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 11

Etela’at

Jahangiri urges banks to help development of non-oil exports

Non-Aligned Movement calls for removal of sanctions amid pandemic

Leader says national efforts in corona battle should be recorded in history

Govt. spox: Iran ready for prisoner swap with the US

Iran

Three new instructions for realization of production surge

Iran ready for prisoner swap with the US

Leader thanks government, nation for coronavirus battle

Khorasan

Iraq in turmoil 72 hours after new PM takes office

Leader praises people’s cooperation in coronavirus fight

Keyhan

Westerners want to hide their failure in coronavirus battle

Hemmati urges Bourse officials to heed new steps

Al-Kazemi’s first move: reviewing Iraq-US agreement

The second phase of Sincere Assistance maneuver

Arman Melli

Leader lauds efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic

World female leaders urge lifting of anti-Iran sanctions

Trump seeking to mar Iran-Turkey ties

Aftab

Ayatollah Khamenei thanks nation, authorities in battle against COVID-19

Ebtekar

Swiss humanitarian channel insufficient to meet Iran’s demands: UN envoy

Leader: People shining in coronavirus battle

MR