Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 9

Arman Melli

- Tehran earthquake, sign of reactivation of Damavand Volcano?

- Development of copper industry by 400,000 tons

- 11th Parliament prepared for reforming structure

Asia

- Divestiture of companies at stock market

- Issuance of ‘Schengen’ visa for Iranians in Tehran goes on

Aftab

- Historic depreciation of Tutkish ‘lira’

- 55% decline in revenues of airlines caused by COVID-19

- Development of Iran’s copper industries in tandem with global economy

Ebtekar

- Urgent follow-ups for skyrocketing price of car at domestic market

- Earthquake in Tehran forced people to move outside

Etemad

- Earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Tehran

- Most dangerous quake in Tehran after 195 years

Ettela’at

- Operation of four national copper projects in Kerman prov.

- Iran wants to be the first producers of COVID-19 drug and vaccine

IRAN

- Fate of JCPOA depends on Moscow and Beijing

- President: Panel small- and large mines at stock market

MA/