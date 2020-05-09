Headlines of Iranian dailies on May 9

Arman Melli
- Tehran earthquake, sign of reactivation of Damavand Volcano?
- Development of copper industry by 400,000 tons
- 11th Parliament prepared for reforming structure
Asia
- Divestiture of companies at stock market
- Issuance of ‘Schengen’ visa for Iranians in Tehran goes on
Aftab
- Historic depreciation of Tutkish ‘lira’
- 55% decline in revenues of airlines caused by COVID-19
- Development of Iran’s copper industries in tandem with global economy
Ebtekar
- Urgent follow-ups for skyrocketing price of car at domestic market
- Earthquake in Tehran forced people to move outside
Etemad
- Earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Tehran
- Most dangerous quake in Tehran after 195 years
Ettela’at
- Operation of four national copper projects in Kerman prov.
- Iran wants to be the first producers of COVID-19 drug and vaccine
IRAN
- Fate of JCPOA depends on Moscow and Beijing
- President: Panel small- and large mines at stock market
