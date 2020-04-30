Iranian dailies’ headlines on April 30

Arman Melli
Leader orders for turning Persian Gulf islands into residential areas
Resistance or surrender; what will world do against US?
Pompeo and his propaganda against Iran
Aftab
A step forward for people’s engagement in economy
US takes Iran’s arms embargo to UN: new game
Ebtekar
Rouhani: containing coronavirus is Iranians’ victory, not governemnt’s
Etela’at
Leader donates 4.5 billion rials to release of needy prisoners
Terrorist explosion in Syria kills 46
Renewing Iran’s arms embargo against UN 2231 Resolution
Production surge depends on evolution of economic management
Iran
Rouhani: This is Persian Gulf, not gulf of New York or Washington
Keyhan
90% of Americans believe US economy to collapse
World’s biggest plasma-therapy project in Iran
Hamshahri
Declining number of new coronavirus cases in Iran
MR
