Iranian dailies’ headlines on April 30

Arman Melli

Leader orders for turning Persian Gulf islands into residential areas

Resistance or surrender; what will world do against US?

Pompeo and his propaganda against Iran

Aftab

A step forward for people’s engagement in economy

US takes Iran’s arms embargo to UN: new game

Ebtekar

Rouhani: containing coronavirus is Iranians’ victory, not governemnt’s

Etela’at

Leader donates 4.5 billion rials to release of needy prisoners

Terrorist explosion in Syria kills 46

Renewing Iran’s arms embargo against UN 2231 Resolution

Production surge depends on evolution of economic management

Iran

Rouhani: This is Persian Gulf, not gulf of New York or Washington

Keyhan

90% of Americans believe US economy to collapse

World’s biggest plasma-therapy project in Iran

Hamshahri

Declining number of new coronavirus cases in Iran

MR