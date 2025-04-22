Yemeni army downs US drone, strikes carrier with missiles

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday night that the Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation, targeting USS Harry Truman in northern Red Sea with missiles and drones.

"Yemeni armed forces also targeted the US aircraft carrier Vinson in the Arabian Sea, using 3 cruise missiles and 4 drones," he said.

"Yemeni armed forces also downed another US MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was conducting hostile operations over the coastal airspace of Hajjah province," Saree said.

Yemenis have been hitting Israeli and American targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and in response to the American-British aggression on their homeland.

The operations have effectively shut down the Eilat port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the Israelis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

