  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 7, 2020, 10:44 AM

Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 265k

Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 265k

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – As of Thursday, 3,822,951 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in various countries around the world, while 265,084 have lost their lives due to the disease.

The death toll in the United States continues to surge with 74,807 deaths and 1,263,183 cases.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Spain rose to 25,857, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 253,682.

Out of a total of 214,457 Covid-19 patients in Italy, 29,684 have lost their lives.

Coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom have reached 30,076, the highest in Europe, according to official data.

France reported 25,809 deaths from the virus and the total number of positive cases 174,191.

As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran passed 101,000, of whom 6,418 lost their lives to the deadly virus.

HJ/

News Code 158424

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News