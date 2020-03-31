Covid-19 infects more than 780k patients across globe

The US has 164,266 confirmed infections from the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, while more than 3,170 people have died from the respiratory illness caused by the pathogen.

Next, comes Italy with 101,739 of coronavirus patients and 11,591 dead cases.

Spain, China, Germany, France, and Iran follow next.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 7,716 on Tuesday morning, with 87,956 confirmed cases.

The number of COVID-19 infections in China continues to slow, with health authorities in Beijing reporting 5 new cases in the past 24 hours. In mainland China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,518 in the mainland, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,305.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,757 with 41,495 confirmed cases.

3,186 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 41,495, said Jahanpour.

He added that 13,911 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 117 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,757, he said.

Some 3,511 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

