Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 197,000

As of Saturday, coronavirus has infected 2,836,338 people around the world, claiming the lives of 197,694 people. Some 808,522patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease so far.

The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 52,217, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, while the number of confirmed cases is 925,758.

Spain has reported 367 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily toll in over a month. A total of 22,524 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, amid 219,764 cases.

The Coronavirus deaths in Italy rose 25,969 on Saturday. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 192,994 the third-highest global tally behind those of the US and Spain.

France reported 389 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 22,245.

The number of overall coronavirus cases in Germany rose to 155,054 on Saturday from, with the death reaching 5,767.

Following that is the UK, with the total infection cases at 143,464, of whom 19,506 have died as of Saturday.

Turkey's health ministry reported 3,122 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases to 104,912.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 89,328, of whom 5,650 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

China has become the ninth country to register 82,816 cases of infection and 4,632 fatalities.

