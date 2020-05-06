Global COVID-19 death toll passes 258,000

The death toll in the United States continues to surge with 72,275 deaths and 1,237,761 cases.

Coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom have reached 29,427, the highest in Europe, according to official data.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Spain rose to 25,613, while the overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 250,561.

A total of 29,315 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, amid 213,013 cases.

France reported 25,531 deaths from the virus and the total number of positive cases 170,551.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 99,970, of whom 6,340 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

ZZ/