Global coronavirus death toll crosses 150k with infections at 2.2m

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world. According to the latest reports, 2,250,790 people across the world were infected by COVID-19 as of Saturday, of which 154,266 have lost their lives to the virus and 571,147 have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US topped 700,000 on Friday night. The total number of cases recorded in the US now stands at 710,021, with 37,158 deaths.

The number of overall coronavirus cases in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday from 182,816 on Thursday, a 2.9 percent increase.

Coronavirus deaths in Italy rose by 575, up from 525 the day before, while the number of new cases declined slightly to 3,493 from a previous 3,786. The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 172,434 the third-highest global tally behind those of the US and Spain.

France has reported 761 new deaths from the coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 18,681.

China has revised its official death toll from the novel coronavirus, raising the number of fatalities attributed to the pandemic by more than a third. The Chinese city of Wuhan raised its number of coronavirus fatalities by 1,290 to 3,869, most of China's total. That brought the total fatalities nationwide to at least 4,642.

Iran has also been hit hard by the coronavirus. Iranian Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases had hit 79,494 in Iran, while a total of 4,958 people had died and 54,060 recovered from the disease.

MNA/