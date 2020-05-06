‘There Will be Spring’ wins at Berlin Flash filmfest.

The short film has received an ‘honorable mention’ in the April competitions of the event.

'There Will Be Spring' depicts a miserable man in pandemic and quarantine conditions facing a tree that has just blossomed.

Berlin Flash Film Festival is a monthly, online film festival that celebrates micro and super short films and scripts, according to its website.

“Each month, all entries are screened by an international panel of experts active in the film and performance industry. The opening date for our monthly screening submissions is on the 1st of every month and closes on the 25th of every month. All monthly screening winners and official selections are announced on the last day of every month and receive their appropriate laurels and certificates via email.”

The Iranian short film has also taken part in the COVID-19 Film Festival in the Netherlands and the International Film Festival of ENFOQUE Unidos short Film in Puerto Rico.

