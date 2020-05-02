'There Will Be Spring' to take part in three intl. film festivals

'There Will Be Spring' depicts a miserable man in pandemic and quarantine conditions facing a tree that has just blossomed.

The Iranian short film took part in the COVID-19 Film Festival in the Netherlands. It was an online festival live streaming April 3-5 2020. The festival presented work of all types filmed during self-isolation that incorporates the theme imagine better.

It will also go on screen at the International Film Festival of ENFOQUE Unidos short Film in Puerto Rico and Berlin Flash Film Festival in Germany.

