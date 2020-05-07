38th Fajr intl. film fest canceled

According to the public rations of the festival, Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, the festival's secretary, said: "Following the outbreak of the respiratory disease globally about three months ago, it was primarily decided to postpone the 38th edition of the FIFF to early June."

FIFF is Iran’s major international film event. This year it was scheduled to be held on 16-24 April.

The event’s organizers were hoping to see a downward trend in the spread of the virus and final eradication of it in the near future.

"However, it didn't happen and the pandemic canceled or postponed many major events across the world," Asgarpour added.

He said that this year's edition of the event has been canceled and the preparations have started to hold the event in next year's spring.

The new viral disease, named COVID-19, is affecting 212 countries. It has spread around the planet, sending billions of people into lockdown as health services struggle to cope.

As of Thursday, 3,822,951 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in various countries around the world, while 265,084 have lost their lives due to the disease.

