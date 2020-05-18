‘The Unseen’ to go on screen at Krakow Film Festival

Directed and written by Behzad Nalbandi, ‘The Unseen’ is about a time when Tehran hosts foreign dignitaries, the local authorities clean up Tehran’s urban image through an ‘urban beautification’ process which includes the rounding up of unsavory characters from the city streets; i.e. drug addicts and prostitutes. The men are released after a few days but the women are kept as wards of the state in perpetuity.

‘The Unseen’ also took part in the 35th International Documentary Film Festival Munich in Germany.

Krakow Film Festival is one of the oldest events in the world dedicated to documentary, animated and short feature films. Its core consists of four competitions of equal rank: documentary film competition, short film competition, national competition, and music documentary film competition DocFilmMusic. During the eight festival days, the viewers have a chance to watch about 250 films from Poland and from around the world. They are shown in competition sections and in special screenings. The festival is accompanied by exhibitions, concerts, open-air shows, and meetings with artists. Every year, the festival is visited by approximately 900 Polish and international guests: directors, producers, festival programmers, and numerous Krakow audience.

The 60th KFF will be held on 31 May - 5 June 20020 in Poland.

