'Born Of The Earth' wins best 1st film-maker of Screen Power

The movie is written by Omid Mirzaie and Keyvan Taghie.

'Born Of The Earth' is about a Yemeni boy who loses his family in the war and flees to Iran. Abdou is a Yemeni war-torn boy whose body is saved by an Iranian captain in the open waters. After entering Iran, he is entrusted to an Iranian family by the captain.

Screen Power Film Festival is an international cinematic showcase that celebrates and rewards powerful films from all around the world, through monthly, quarterly & annual contests.

It is an IMDb qualifying cinematic showcase that celebrates and rewards powerful films from all around the world, through monthly, quarterly & annual contests.

HJ/5053653