‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ to vie in PyeongChang Intl. Peace Filmfest.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

'Yalda' will compete along with some films from Korea, Mexico, Spain, Senegal, Georgia, and Italy for getting awards at the festival's international section.

The Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival in South Korea is one of the few film festivals that has not been suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and only eight feature films have been selected for the competition section of the festival. Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival (PIPFF) creates a space of peace for people all over the world. It has launched its first edition in August 2019 in PyeongChang which has become a symbol of peace since the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. And we will move forward with the vision of peace in this lovely province with a beautiful landscape and pleasant environment.



The 2nd PyeongChang International Peace Film Festival will be held in Pyeongchang in Korea for 6 days from June 18th to 23rd, in 2020.

