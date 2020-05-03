Iran exports 1st batch of agricultural products to Kuwait during corona

Given the spread of coronavirus in the worldwide, some neighboring countries like Persian Gulf littoral states [including Kuwait] had shut down their borders on importing products, he highlighted.

A couple of days ago, a refrigerated containerized cargo of agricultural products, as weigh as 500 tons, moved from Dayyer Port in Bushehr province towards Al Shyoukh Port in Kuwait, the deputy industry minister added.

Given the pleasant and favorable climatic condition of Iran in the current year [started March 21, 2010], production of agricultural products is satisfactory as compared to a year earlier, he said, adding, “presently, country’s agricultural products are exported to neighboring countries.”

According to the available information, Iran’s agricultural products are exported to the neighboring countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Qatar considerably and Kuwait has recently been added to the list of Iran’s target market of agricultural produce, TPOI head stressed.

MNA/IRN83773693