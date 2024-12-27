Israel launches three raids on Lebanon in fresh truce breach

Local media reported on Friday that the Israeli onslaught had targeted several locations in the Beqaa Valley region, close to the border with Syria.

The Arabic-language online newspaper Elnashra said the Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of Qusaya inside Lebanese territory with missiles, the echoes of which were heard in the villages of the Beqaa.

"Israeli warplanes carried out three raids targeting the outskirts of Qusaya in Zahle district," the paper noted.

This was not the Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon following the ceasefire. The regime’s warplanes hit targets in the Baalbek region before dawn on Wednesday.

Israeli forces had a day earlier launched a deepened incursion into some areas of southern Lebanon, targeting Qantara, Adshit al-Qusayr, and Wadi al-Hujayr in the south.

Lebanon's army on Thursday condemned Israel's continuing "violation of the ceasefire agreement by attacking Lebanese sovereignty and destroying southern towns and villages."

The army said it had strengthened its deployment in the affected areas and was coordinating with UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force, and the committee supervising the ceasefire agreement to monitor the situation.

At least 300 Israeli violations have been reported since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27 to end nearly 70 days of Israel's onslaught on the country.

A committee made up of France, the United States, Lebanon, Israel and United Nations peacekeepers is tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and ensuring violations are identified and dealt with.

The ceasefire stipulates that Israeli forces are to gradually withdraw from south of the Blue Line, a temporary line drawn after the withdrawal of Israel from the country’s territory in 2000, while the Lebanese army is expected to deploy its troops in southern Lebanon within a maximum of 60 days.

The Israeli violations included conducting airstrikes, advancing troops, and executing mass demolitions of homes and buildings in the southern region even in areas previously inaccessible during ground operations against Hezbollah.

