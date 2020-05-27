Iran’s non-oil exports vol. up 13.5% last year: official

Under the tough US sanctions imposed against Iran and the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, it is expected that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade would facilitate the process of exports and export activities.

He also called on responsible officials at the Ministry of Industry to make every effort to remove the barriers facing the exports sector of the country.

Based on the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA], Iran’s total trade value hit $85 billion last year [ended March 20, 2020].

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran exported 133.9 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $41.3 billion, last year, showing a 13.5 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

MA/IRN83801269