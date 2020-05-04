Non-oil exports, driving force of Iran’s economy in current year

In this line, activation of all export capacities and export markets with a focus on the private sector has been put atop agenda.

Speaking in a meeting with members of Special Taskforce to Support National Production on Monday, he said, “despite all problems facing ahead, the Ministry of Industry managed to export more than 135 million tons of non-oil goods last year [ended March 20, 2020].”

He pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has taken drastic measures to support businesses incurred severe damage as a result of spread of coronavirus.”

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected trade and business activities of other countries severely, he said, adding, “in the current situation, we are witnessing that special decisions have been taken by other countries in the field of banning and restricting imports and exports.”

