China sanctions 7 US military companies, senior executives

Recently, the United States announced another substantial military assistance and arms sale to China's Taiwan region. Its "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025" includes multiple negative sections on China. These seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, interfere in China's internal affairs, and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to Foreign Ministry's announcement.

Pursuant to Articles 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 15 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China hereby decides to take the following countermeasures against seven companies including Insitu, Inc., Hudson Technologies Co., Saronic Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm Inc. and Oceaneering International, Inc., and relevant senior executives, according to the statement.

Their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen. All organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them, read the statement.

This decision shall come into force as of December 27, 2024, according to the Foreign Ministry.

MNA/