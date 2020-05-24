Armenia urges trade promotion, swap of goods with Iran

"Armenia is interested in expanding trade relations with Iran more than before," he said.

"Commercial trade between the two countries should be revived by returning trade activities and relations to pre-Corona conditions and swapping goods," he added.

The Armenian Ambassador to Tehran also called for more information on Iran's export capabilities in the field of anti-coronavirus products.

The Iranian official. for his turn, said "the prevalence of coronavirus and the need for health and medical items, good cooperation between the two sides and we still expect to see the expansion of trade between the two countries due to the great potential of cooperation between the two sides."

As accorded in this meeting, Iran and Armenia will hold the first meeting of their mutual industrial and commercial working group ver soon.

